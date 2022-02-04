Griesel carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-64

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 17 points and nine rebounds and Tyree Eady posted 15 points and five steals as North Dakota State beat Nebraska Omaha 71-64 on Thursday night.

Jarius Cook had 11 points for North Dakota State (15-8, 7-4 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 11 points.

Felix Lemetti had 17 points for the Mavericks (4-19, 3-9). Darrius Hughes added 12 points. Dylan Brougham had 10 points.

The Bison, who also beat Omaha 71-67 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Mavericks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com