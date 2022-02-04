Alexa
SE Louisiana tops McNeese State 83-78

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 12:19
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Ryan Burkhardt and Keon Clergeot scored 17 points apiece as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 83-78 on Thursday night. Gus Okafor added 15 points for the Lions.

Joe Kasperzyk had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (12-11, 7-2 Southland Conference).

Collin Warren had 19 points for the Cowboys (8-15, 3-6). Zach Scott added 17 points. Christian Shumate had 15 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 83-78 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 14:07 GMT+08:00

