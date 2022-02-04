Alexa
Solomon carries Stephen F Austin over Utah Valley 78-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 11:29
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Calvin Solomon had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 78-59 win over Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (14-8, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points and Nigel Hawkins had 10 points.

Fardaws Aimaq had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (14-7, 5-4). Connor Harding also scored 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 14:02 GMT+08:00

"