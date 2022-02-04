Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot is expected to hit NT$910 million (US$32.7 million), while the Grand Lottery (大樂透) jackpot is anticipated to climb to NT$180 million.

No one held the winning numbers for the Power Lottery NT$800 million jackpot announced on Thursday evening (Feb. 3), which were 11,13,19,22,27, 28, with a special number of 03. This means that the lottery has now gone 30 draws without anyone winning the prize, resulting in the jackpot rising to NT$910 million.

The next round of winning numbers for the Power Lottery will be announced on Monday (Feb. 7).

Also on Thursday, no one held the winning numbers for the NT$130 million Grand Lottery either, which were 05, 09, 18, 22, 34, and 36, with a special number of 11. This means that the jackpot has been increased to NT$180 million, with the next draw taking place on Friday (Feb. 4).