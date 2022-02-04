Alexa
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card

Two NT$20 million jackpot-winning scratch cards also sold by retailers in Taoyuan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/04 12:31
The "20 Million Super Red Envelope" scratch card. (Taiwan Lottery image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese man living in Taoyuan City is ready to head back to his home country after winning a combined scratch card prize of NT$2 million (US$72,000) and a Deluxe Edition BMW X1 sDrive18i.

CNA cited the Zhongli District retailer as saying the man, around 25 years old, has the habit of buying scratch cards during Lunar New Year and wins often. This year, he chose an NT$2,000 card with a serial number ending in 001 after seeing on the store’s calendar that Lunar New Year’s Day coincided with the first of February.

He reportedly returned the next day with friends from his hometown to confirm that he won the prize, and jubilantly exclaimed, “I can go back to Vietnam now!"

Two jackpot-winning scratch cards were also sold by retailers in Taoyuan, CNA reported. An individual in Longtan District and a man in Taoyuan District won NT$20 million from the same NT$2,000 scratch card, leaving three more top prizes still awaiting winners.

According to Taiwan Lottery, the winner who bought the winning scratch card in Taoyuan District is in his 30s and had bought several scratch cards with his family. He also has the habit of buying scratch cards during the Lunar New Year.

The “20 Million Super Red Envelope” scratch card offers a total of five NT$20 million prizes, nine NT$2 million prizes with BMWs, and 650 NT$1 million prizes. As of Wednesday (Feb. 2), two NT$20 million prizes, four NT$2 million prizes with BMWs, and 154 NT$1 million prizes have been awarded, per Taiwan Lottery.
Updated : 2022-02-04 14:02 GMT+08:00

"