Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Banghart gets 300th career win, North Carolina women cruise

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 11:16
Banghart gets 300th career win, North Carolina women cruise

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina outscored Wake Forest 40-15 in the first half en route to a 78-59 victory on Thursday night.

North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart reached 300 career wins.

North Carolina opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and led by at least 14 points the rest of the way. Wake Forest was just 6-of-29 shooting (20.7%) in the first half with 12 turnovers. The Demon Deacons finished with 20 turnovers and shot 32.1%.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina (17-4, 7-4 ACC).

Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Niyah Becker added 11 points for Wake Forest (12-10, 2-9).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-04 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"