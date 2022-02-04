Alexa
Keyser, Ezikpe lift Old Dominion past Marshall 79-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 11:18
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Keyser had 19 points as Old Dominion topped Marshall 79-64 on Thursday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 18 points, Austin Trice had 17 points and 18 rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had nine assists for Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4 Conference USA).

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8). Mikel Beyers added 13 points and Andrew Taylor had 12 points and seven assists.

