St. Francis (N.Y.) beats Fairleigh Dickinson 81-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 10:57
NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Emilien and Michael Cubbage scored 20 points apiece as St. Francis (N.Y.) got past Fairleigh Dickinson 81-64 on Thursday night.

Larry Moreno had 14 points for St. Francis (7-15, 4-7 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Cubbage also had 11 rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 17 points for the Knights (2-16, 2-6). John Square Jr. added four blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Knights on the season. St. Francis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78 on Jan. 21.

