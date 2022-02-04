Trae Young, Hawks end NBA-leading Suns' winning streak at 11

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, ... Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) pulls down a rebound next to Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketbal... Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) pulls down a rebound next to Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 43 points and led Atlanta’s flurry of 3-pointers as the surging Hawks beat Phoenix 124-115 on Thursday night to end the Suns’ 11-game winning streak.

The Hawks made 20 of 41 3-pointers, including six by Young. Young’s final 3 made it 122-113 with 37 seconds remaining. Kevin Huerter made five 3s and had 19 points.

The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games, with their only loss to Toronto coming when Young was held out with a right shoulder contusion. Young will start as Atlanta’s only representative in the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

NBA-leading Phoenix dropped to 41-10, losing for the first time since Jan. 8 at home against Miami. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were named All-Stars before the game.

Booker led the Suns with 32 points. Mikal Bridges had 24, and Paul 18.

The Suns’ second winning streak of more than 10 games this season included eight games on the road. They set a franchise record with 18 consecutive wins from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2, including a 121-117 home victory over the Hawks on Nov. 6.

RAPTORS 127 BULLS 120, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Boucher added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto outlasted Chicago in overtime.

Scottie Barnes scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:44 left in OT, and Gary Trent Jr. added a decisive 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. Trent scored 16 points, ending his career-best streak of 30-point games at five.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 21 points as Toronto won its fourth straight overall and snapped a five-game losing streak against the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic matched his season high with 30 points and had 18 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points.

HEAT 112, SPURS 95

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Miami beat San Antonio to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points, and Duncan Robinson had 14.

Derrick White had 22 points for San Antonio.

TIMBERWOLVES 128, PISTONS 117

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Minnesota beat Detroit.

Taurean Prince added 23 points to help Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six games.

Saddiq Bey had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit.