Flagg lifts Sam Houston State over Dixie State 77-53

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 26 points as Sam Houston easily defeated Dixie State 77-53 on Thursday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 16 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (14-10, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kuba Karwowski added three blocks and Javion May had nine rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (11-11, 4-5). Dancell Leter added 12 points and Cameron Gooden had six assists.

