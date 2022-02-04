Alexa
Champagnie leads St. John's past Georgetown 90-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 10:32
Champagnie leads St. John's past Georgetown 90-77

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 27 points as St. John's beat Georgetown 90-77 on Thursday night.

Joel Soriano had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East Conference). Aaron Wheeler added 13 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 11 points.

Donald Carey scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Hoyas (6-14, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kaiden Rice added 20 points. Dante Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Storm improved to 2-0 against the Hoyas for the season. St. John's defeated Georgetown 88-69 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 12:33 GMT+08:00

