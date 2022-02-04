Alexa
Burns scores 15 to lift Winthrop over North Carolina A&T

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 10:27
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Winthrop to a 64-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Sin'Cere McMahon had 13 points and six rebounds for Winthrop (14-8, 7-2 Big South Conference). Drew Buggs added eight assists.

Marcus Watson had 11 points for the Aggies (9-14, 4-5), who have lost four games in a row. Demetric Horton added 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

