Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones scores 23 to carry FIU over Southern Miss 77-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 10:23
Jones scores 23 to carry FIU over Southern Miss 77-67

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones had a season-high 23 points as Florida International defeated Southern Miss 77-67 on Thursday night.

Jones hit all seven of his shots from 3-point range for the Panthers (13-9, 3-6 Conference USA), who won for a fifth straight time at home. Eric Lovett had 14 points. Tevin Brewer added 13 points and 10 assists.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (6-15, 1-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Tyler Stevenson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"