Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 76-71

BOSTON (AP) — Vado Morse had 25 points as James Madison narrowly beat Northeastern 76-71 on Thursday night.

Charles Falden had 11 points for James Madison (13-7, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Terrence Edwards added 10 points. Tyree Ihenacho had seven rebounds.

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-16, 0-11), who have now lost 12 straight games. Chris Doherty added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points.

