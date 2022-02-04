No. 5 Indiana ends game on 14-0 run, beats Minnesota 80-70

Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) falls over the back of Minnesota guard Alexia Smith as she attempts to rebound the ball during the second half of ... Indiana forward Kiandra Browne (23) falls over the back of Minnesota guard Alexia Smith as she attempts to rebound the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored a career-high 28 points and No. 5 Indiana closed the game on a 14-0 run to complete an 80-70 comeback victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Gulbe was 4 for 4 from 3-point range, Grace Berger had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary added 14 for the Hoosiers (15-3).

“We’re still a team that’s trying to create some momentum for ourselves,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We’re playing a lot of different pieces. We’re playing different than we’re used to.”

Gulbe surpassed her previous high of 22 points, set against Norfolk State on Nov. 16.

“We rely on her on the defensive end, but really on the offensive end too,” Berger said. “She’s been huge for us, especially these last few games.”

Sara Scalia scored 26 points for the Gophers (10-13), including shooting 7 for 12 from 3-point range, but couldn’t hit two late 3-pointers to bring her team back as Indiana’s final run closed out the last 4:26 of the game.

Berger said she was able to take charge late in the game because of Moren’s trust in her. Berger scored 11 of her points in the second half, adding five rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter.

“Everything about Grace gives me confidence that she can take over a game whenever Grace decides to do that,” Moren said. “From her work ethic to how competitive she is to her skillset, this kid is a pro.”

Both teams shot around 50% from the field, with Indiana shooting 51% and 7 for 14 from beyond the arc and Minnesota 45% (11 for 21).

The Hoosiers got late contributions from their reserves with Grace Waggoner giving Indiana a 71-70 lead. The layup was just her second field goal of the season.

Minnesota took a 37-36 lead into halftime after Indiana missed six of its last seven shots.

SHOWING UP

Due to snowy weather conditions, the game was played without fans at Assembly Hall, But roughly 20 Indiana students came to cheer on the team from behind the basket, adorned in banana costumes and candy stripes.

“I’m not really sure how they got in, I didn’t think they were allowed,” Berger said. “It was definitely a pleasant little surprise when we walked out.”

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers couldn’t finish their second straight Big Ten victory after beating Wisconsin to end a four game losing streak.

Indiana: The Hoosiers bounced back after losing to No. 6 Michigan on Monday. The loss was Indiana’s first in conference play since Jan. 28, 2021, when it lost 78-70 to Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Returns home to play Michigan State on Sunday. Michigan State beat Minnesota 74-71 on Jan. 23.

Indiana: Welcomes Purdue to Bloomington. The in-state rivals met on Jan. 16, with Indiana winning 73-68 in overtime.

