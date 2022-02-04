Alexa
Smesko notches 600th win, FGCU women beat Central Arkansas

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 09:38
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 19 points, Kendall Spray added 12 points and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast made 17 3-pointers in beating Central Arkansas 71-44 on Thursday night for coach Karl Smesko’s 600th career win.

Smesko reached the milestone in just 726 games, faster than Pat Summitt (734 games), Tara VanDerveer (767), and C. Vivian Stringer (785).

Seventeen of FGCU's 24 field goals were from distance. The Eagles attempted 52 3-pointers. Central Arkansas was held to 27.6% shooting and turned it over 15 times.

Kerstie Phills and Andrea Cecil each scored 10 points for Florida Gulf Coast (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Morehouse, the ASUN player of the week, had 13 points in the first half to help FGCU lead 44-25. The Eagles were 10 of 28 from 3-point range while Central Arkansas was 1 of 4 and shot 25% overall. FGCU was 4 of 4 from inside the arc in the first half.

Lucy Ibeh had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Central Arkansas (8-12, 3-6). Hannah Langhi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-04 11:01 GMT+08:00

