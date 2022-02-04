Kamala Harris voiced concern for Taiwan-Honduras relations to Xiomara Castro

U.S. VP Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two after attending Xiomara Castro’s inauguration ceremony in Honduras. U.S. VP Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two after attending Xiomara Castro’s inauguration ceremony in Honduras. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols said that Vice President Kamala Harris personally discussed Taiwan-Honduran relations with Honduran President Xiomara Castro at her inauguration ceremony on Jan. 27.

CNA reported that Nichols, who had accompanied Harris on her trip to Honduras, responded to Congressmen Steve Chabot and Andy Barr’s concerns over Taiwan-Honduras relations during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on Thursday (Feb. 3). “We believe the relationship (between Taiwan and Honduras) will continue to be robust,” he added.

Nichols was cited as saying that the U.S. had discussed the importance of Taiwan-Honduran relations with Castro’s administration prior to her inauguration as well. Castro reiterated that her government would make dedicated efforts to maintain the country’s ties with Taiwan.

The U.S. will not limit such discussions to just Honduras and will address Taiwan’s relations with all eight of its allies in the Western Hemisphere, according to Nichols. “We continue to discuss with them the advantages of a relationship (with Taiwan diplomatically), Taiwan’s beliefs in respecting universal values of democracy and human rights, and the benefits Taiwan brings to all of us by playing an active role in the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

Xiomara Castro became the first female president of Honduras on Jan. 27. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) appointed VP Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to lead a special delegation to attend her inauguration ceremony, during which Lai and Harris met publicly for the first time.