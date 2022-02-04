Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who drew criticism after donning a Chinese uniform, will be the team flag bearer on Friday evening's (Feb. 4) opening ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Thursday (Feb. 3), Huang came under fire after she posted footage of herself training in a uniform for China's team. After Taiwanese netizens criticized her for sporting the uniform of a country that constantly threatens to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, she took down the footage but defended her actions by stating that "sports did not take nationality into account."

Taiwan's Sports Administration stated that it would not take any disciplinary action against Huang for the incident, but emphasized that athletes should exercise caution when making social media posts. As Huang is the only woman on the team to have qualified for two Winter Olympics, she will serve as the female flag bearer, according to Liberty Times.



Huang Yu-ting. (Instagram, Huang Yu-ting photo)

On the grounds of improving gender equality, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) now requires each team to have both a male and female flag bearer. For Taiwan's team, Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), the only male member of the team, will join Huang in holding the flag.

Also on the team is slalom skier Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) and Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉), who will compete in the luge.

The team had originally planned to abstain from the opening ceremonies, citing COVID concerns and delayed flights. However, it soon reversed course after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (TPENOC) on Jan. 31 announced that the IOC had required the team to attend both the opening and closing ceremonies in order to "comply with the Olympic Charter."