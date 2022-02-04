Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer

Huang Yu-ting to be Taiwan's flag-bearer despite Chinese uniform fiasco on Thursday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/04 10:38
Huang Yu-Ting wearing Chinese uniform. (Instagram, Huang Yu-ting photos)

Huang Yu-Ting wearing Chinese uniform. (Instagram, Huang Yu-ting photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who drew criticism after donning a Chinese uniform, will be the team flag bearer on Friday evening's (Feb. 4) opening ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Thursday (Feb. 3), Huang came under fire after she posted footage of herself training in a uniform for China's team. After Taiwanese netizens criticized her for sporting the uniform of a country that constantly threatens to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, she took down the footage but defended her actions by stating that "sports did not take nationality into account."

Taiwan's Sports Administration stated that it would not take any disciplinary action against Huang for the incident, but emphasized that athletes should exercise caution when making social media posts. As Huang is the only woman on the team to have qualified for two Winter Olympics, she will serve as the female flag bearer, according to Liberty Times.

Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Huang Yu-ting. (Instagram, Huang Yu-ting photo)

On the grounds of improving gender equality, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) now requires each team to have both a male and female flag bearer. For Taiwan's team, Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), the only male member of the team, will join Huang in holding the flag.

Also on the team is slalom skier Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) and Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉), who will compete in the luge.

The team had originally planned to abstain from the opening ceremonies, citing COVID concerns and delayed flights. However, it soon reversed course after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (TPENOC) on Jan. 31 announced that the IOC had required the team to attend both the opening and closing ceremonies in order to "comply with the Olympic Charter."
Winter Olympics
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Team Taiwan
Huang Yu-ting

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-KMT chairwoman arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics' opening
Ex-KMT chairwoman arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics' opening
2022/02/03 17:43
Beijing 2022 — A dubious Winter Olympic Games
Beijing 2022 — A dubious Winter Olympic Games
2022/02/03 17:20
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2022/02/03 16:15
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
2022/02/01 12:00
Taiwan will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics
2022/01/27 12:20

Updated : 2022-02-04 10:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"