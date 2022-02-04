Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Clemson starting forward Tyson out with broken clavicle

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 07:52
Clemson starting forward Tyson out with broken clavicle

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

Tyson sustained the injury in the first half of the Tigers' 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays taken Thursday confirmed the broken bone that connects the sternum to the shoulder.

Tyson is a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina, had started all 21 games this season and was averaging a career-best 10.4 points a game.

There was no timetable for Tyson's possible return this season, the school said in a release.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) next play at Georgia Tech (9-12, 2-8) on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-04 09:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"