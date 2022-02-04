Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Meta Platforms, Spotify fall; Humana, Ralph Lauren rise

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 05:37
Meta Platforms, Spotify fall; Humana, Ralph Lauren rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $85.24 to $237.76.

Facebook's parent company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Spotify Technology SA, down $32.16 to $159.76.

The music-streaming service gave investors a weak forecast for a closely watched measure of its earnings.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $11.20 to $120.78.

The wireless carrier's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Biogen Inc., down $4.79 to $220.17

The drug maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

Humana Inc., up $24.99 to $426.21.

The health insurer's fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $4.01 to $117.68.

The upscale clothing company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Red Rock Resorts Inc., up $1.49 to $45.77.

The casino and entertainment facility operator handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

McKesson Corp., up $8.96 to $267.42.

The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecast for the year.

Updated : 2022-02-04 07:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"