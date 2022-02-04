Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ohio-Michigan homeland security chief placed on leave

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 05:55
Ohio-Michigan homeland security chief placed on leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A federal official overseeing homeland security investigations in Michigan and Ohio has been suspended after agents searched his Detroit-area home, a lawyer said.

Authorities haven't disclosed the reason for the search, which occurred last Friday at Vance Callender's home in Royal Oak.

His attorney, Nick Oberheiden, told The Detroit News that the search was performed by investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Callender has been placed on leave, said Oberheiden, who declined to discuss other details.

“I can confirm we have entered a dialogue with investigators," he said.

In 2020, ICE said Callender would be in charge of homeland security investigations in Ohio and Michigan. Jurisdiction includes immigration, human trafficking, child pornography and cross-border crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, released a statement Thursday, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”

Updated : 2022-02-04 07:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"