Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps agree to 4-year contract

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 05:18
Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps agree to 4-year contract

VANCOUVER , British Columbia (AP) — American forward Brian White and Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps agreed Thursday to a four-year contract, a deal that includes a 2026 club option.

White, who turned 26 on Thursday, scored a team-high 12 goals last season with five assists as the Whitecaps reached the playoffs for the first time in four years.

A native of Flemington, New Jersey, White was acquired in June from the New York Red Bulls for $400,000 in general allocation money.

White has 27 regular-season goals since joining MLS in 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-04 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"