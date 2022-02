Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

THURSDAY, Feb. 10

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.