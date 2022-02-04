Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Olympic trials finalist is 1st Iowa women's wrestling signee

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 02:36
Olympic trials finalist is 1st Iowa women's wrestling signee

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A junior world champion and U.S. Olympic trials finalist is the first member of the Iowa women's wrestling program's inaugural signing class.

Coach Clarissa Chun on Thursday announced Kylie Welker of Franksville, Wisconsin, as her first recruit.

The 18-year-old Welker won a gold medal at the 2021 Junior World Championships, leading Team USA to its first Junior world team title, and she represented the United States at 72 kg at the 2021 Senior World Championships. Last March she lost to eventual Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray in the finals at the U.S. team trials.

“This is an incredible moment for Kylie, her family and the Iowa wrestling program,” Chun said. “She is the complete package -- competitively, socially, academically -- and the perfect ambassador for the university and this program. We continue to make history in Iowa City. The work doesn’t stop for me or for Kylie with this commitment. This is only the beginning for her and Iowa women’s wrestling.”

Welker will train Iowa City and compete unattached in 2022-23. The Hawkeyes are the first Power 5 school to start a women's wrestling program and will begin competing in 2023-24.

Updated : 2022-02-04 04:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"