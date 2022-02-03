Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 23:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 23 18 3 2 55 14 57
Liverpool 22 14 6 2 58 19 48
Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 47
Man United 22 11 5 6 36 30 38
West Ham 23 11 4 8 41 31 37
Arsenal 21 11 3 7 33 25 36
Tottenham 20 11 3 6 26 24 36
Wolverhampton 21 10 4 7 19 16 34
Brighton 22 6 12 4 23 23 30
Leicester 20 7 5 8 34 37 26
Aston Villa 21 8 2 11 28 32 26
Southampton 22 5 10 7 26 34 25
Crystal Palace 22 5 9 8 31 34 24
Brentford 23 6 5 12 26 38 23
Leeds 21 5 7 9 24 40 22
Everton 20 5 4 11 24 35 19
Norwich 22 4 4 14 13 45 16
Newcastle 21 2 9 10 21 43 15
Watford 20 4 2 14 23 40 14
Burnley 18 1 9 8 16 27 12

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

West Ham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 28 17 7 4 74 26 58
Blackburn 29 15 8 6 45 30 53
Bournemouth 28 15 7 6 44 24 52
QPR 28 15 6 7 44 31 51
Huddersfield 30 13 9 8 40 34 48
West Brom 29 12 9 8 34 24 45
Middlesbrough 28 13 6 9 32 26 45
Nottingham Forest 29 12 7 10 39 31 43
Luton Town 28 11 9 8 39 32 42
Coventry 27 11 7 9 35 31 40
Sheffield United 26 11 6 9 35 32 39
Stoke 28 11 6 11 33 30 39
Preston 29 9 11 9 33 35 38
Millwall 28 9 10 9 29 29 37
Blackpool 28 10 7 11 29 33 37
Bristol City 29 9 7 13 38 51 34
Birmingham 29 8 9 12 32 44 33
Hull 28 9 5 14 25 31 32
Swansea 27 8 8 11 28 35 32
Cardiff 28 8 5 15 31 48 29
Reading 28 8 4 16 33 55 22
Peterborough 27 5 5 17 23 55 20
Derby 29 8 12 9 28 30 15
Barnsley 28 2 8 18 17 43 14

___

Wednesday, Jan. 26

West Brom 0, Preston 2

Friday, Jan. 28

Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1

Fulham 1, Blackpool 1

Hull 2, Swansea 0

Luton Town 0, Blackburn 0

Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 0

Millwall 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Bristol City 2

QPR 4, Reading 0

Peterborough 0, Sheffield United 2

Sunday, Jan. 30

Derby 2, Birmingham 2

Cardiff 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Millwall 0, Preston 0

Swansea 0, Luton Town 1

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Huddersfield 2, Derby 0

Friday, Feb. 4

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Swansea vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Coventry vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 28 18 5 5 53 18 59
Wigan 26 17 5 4 48 25 56
Sunderland 29 16 6 7 53 39 54
Milton Keynes Dons 29 15 7 7 48 32 52
Wycombe 29 15 7 7 46 34 52
Oxford United 29 14 8 7 51 34 50
Plymouth 28 13 8 7 47 35 47
Sheffield Wednesday 28 12 10 6 39 32 46
Ipswich 29 11 8 10 47 38 41
Burton Albion 28 11 6 11 35 34 39
Bolton 28 11 5 12 41 37 38
Portsmouth 27 10 8 9 30 27 38
Cambridge United 29 9 10 10 38 42 37
Accrington Stanley 28 10 7 11 35 45 37
Charlton 28 10 6 12 36 33 36
Cheltenham 29 7 12 10 34 48 33
Shrewsbury 29 8 8 13 27 31 32
Lincoln 27 8 7 12 32 36 31
Fleetwood Town 28 7 9 12 42 49 30
AFC Wimbledon 28 6 12 10 34 42 30
Morecambe 29 7 7 15 40 57 28
Crewe 29 5 7 17 24 48 22
Gillingham 29 4 10 15 24 51 22
Doncaster 29 5 4 20 20 57 19

___

Saturday, Jan. 29

AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Morecambe 2

Bolton 6, Sunderland 0

Cheltenham 0, Wigan 0

Crewe 0, Rotherham 2

Doncaster 1, Plymouth 3

Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 1

Gillingham 2, Oxford United 7

Lincoln 1, Burton Albion 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 0

Wycombe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Monday, Jan. 31

Portsmouth 1, Charlton 2

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Doncaster 0, Rotherham 5

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0

AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham 2

Wigan 1, Oxford United 1

Gillingham 1, Crewe 0

Bolton 2, Cambridge United 0

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Charlton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 27 17 8 2 56 22 59
Tranmere 28 15 6 7 29 19 51
Newport County 28 13 8 7 46 35 47
Sutton United 27 14 5 8 43 33 47
Northampton 27 13 6 8 33 25 45
Mansfield Town 27 13 6 8 37 31 45
Swindon 27 11 10 6 42 33 43
Exeter 26 10 11 5 37 26 41
Port Vale 26 11 7 8 38 28 40
Salford 29 11 7 11 33 29 40
Bradford 28 8 13 7 35 33 37
Bristol Rovers 25 10 6 9 34 36 36
Crawley Town 27 10 6 11 32 37 36
Harrogate Town 26 9 7 10 38 38 34
Leyton Orient 26 7 12 7 38 25 33
Hartlepool 27 8 7 12 25 37 31
Stevenage 29 7 10 12 28 43 31
Rochdale 26 6 12 8 31 33 30
Walsall 27 7 8 12 30 37 29
Barrow 28 7 8 13 28 35 29
Colchester 27 6 9 12 24 37 27
Carlisle 28 6 9 13 20 37 27
Oldham 26 4 7 15 22 42 19
Scunthorpe 28 3 10 15 21 49 19

___

Saturday, Jan. 29

Bradford 1, Crawley Town 2

Bristol Rovers 1, Walsall 0

Carlisle 0, Sutton United 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 1

Mansfield Town 2, Leyton Orient 0

Newport County 2, Barrow 1

Northampton 1, Salford 0

Oldham 0, Rochdale 0

Port Vale 1, Scunthorpe 0

Stevenage 3, Harrogate Town 0

Tranmere 0, Forest Green 4

Updated : 2022-02-04 00:43 GMT+08:00

