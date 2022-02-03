Coach Julien Stephan riding high with new club Strasbourg

Strasbourg's head coach Julien Stephan reacts during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Strasbourg at the Roazhon Park stadium in R... Strasbourg's head coach Julien Stephan reacts during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Strasbourg at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, on, Oct. 24, 2021. Strasbourg coach Julien Stephan must feel quite satisfied when he looks at the league table and sees he is one point ahead of his former club Rennes. Even more so when he contemplates helping fourth-place Strasbourg make its best league start for 25 years with 10 wins from the first 22 games. Next up is midtable Nantes at home on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File )

Strasbourg coach Julien Stephan must feel quite satisfied when he looks at the French league table and sees he is one point ahead of his former club Rennes.

Even more so when he contemplates helping fourth-placed Strasbourg make its best league start for 25 years with 10 wins from the first 22 games.

While at Rennes, Stephan's attack-minded attitude helped it upset the odds by winning the French Cup against Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He has carried that over with Strasbourg.

The Alsace-based side, which hosts mid-table Nantes on Sunday, has the second-best attack with 44 goals.

That is only two less than runaway league leader PSG and three more than fifth-placed Rennes with the third-best attack. Stephan stepped down from Rennes last March after a loss of form and some differences of opinion.

But he had clearly caught the eye at Brittany-based Rennes by masterminding league and cup wins against PSG, helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time, and nurturing the talent of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Camavinga became the youngest player for Rennes at age 16 and is a France international turning out for Real Madrid.

“It’s important for players to feel valued,” Strasbourg central defender Gerzinho Nyamsi said. “When a coach is interested in you, in how you feel, then you want to give more.”

Already considered one of the league’s most astute coaches, the 41-year-old Stephan's success is all the more impressive considering the speed of it. Also, he’s hardly changed a side which played a rugged and disciplined style for five years under previous coach Thierry Laurey.

Stephan did make one shrewd move in the summer transfer window, however, in bringing back veteran striker Kevin Gameiro to the club where he made his name before leaving in 2008. The 34-year-old Gameiro has scored regularly since at Lorient, PSG, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, taking his club tally of goals beyond 200.

Although not as quick or sharp as before, Gameiro is still dangerous, and has contributed eight league goals, including four in three games last month. He shares his valuable experience with imposing striker Ludovic Ajorque and forward Habib Diallo.

It is perhaps no coincidence that Ajorque is flourishing alongside the diminutive Gameiro, who opens up space with his intelligent runs.

Ajorque has a season-best 10 league goals, tying him for third in the scoring charts with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Rennes duo Gaetan Laborde and Martin Terrier.

The 27-year-old Ajorque is an imposing 1.97 meters (6-foot-6) and is a constant threat in the air on corners, free kicks and throw-ins. But he is also remarkably mobile for his size and has good close control.

Diallo also has eight goals.

The trio benefits from a settled and experienced midfield involving Adrien Thomasson and Dimitri Lienard.

The versatile Thomasson has chipped in with seven league goals — one less than his career best for a season. The hard-working and tenacious Lienard is in his ninth league campaign at the club and remains a firm favorite with fans.

For now, their campaign exceeds expectations.

