Wales trying winger Adams at center against Ireland

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 20:20
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales will try wing Josh Adams at center against Ireland in the first match of its Six Nations title defense on Saturday.

Adams has starred on the wing for Wales and the British and Irish Lions but Wales coach Wayne Pivac wants to turn him into a midfield option like he successfully did with the absent George North.

Adams was originally picked in November to make his first test start at center against Fiji but had to withdraw because of a calf injury. He was on the wing the following weekend in the win over Australia.

“He's done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game,” Pivac said on Thursday about Adams at center. "We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question.”

Johnny McNicholl was on the wing for the game at Lansdowne Road, and Adams will partner Nick Tompkins in midfield, with no room for the injured Uilisi Halaholo.

Back-rower Ross Moriarty, just recently back playing after a shoulder injury in October against New Zealand, could earn his 50th cap off the bench. Uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake was also in the reserves.

___

Wales: Liam Williams, Johnny McNicholl, Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Dan Biggar (captain), Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Owen Watkin.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-03 22:57 GMT+08:00

