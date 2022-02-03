ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.
Jiri Vesely (4), Czech Republic, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Stefano Travaglia (8), Italy, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 6-3, 6-2.
Vishnu Vardhan and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, walkover.
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Federico Gaio and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.