ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results

Thursday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $430,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Jiri Vesely (4), Czech Republic, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Aslan Karatsev (1), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Stefano Travaglia (8), Italy, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vishnu Vardhan and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, walkover.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Federico Gaio and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2.