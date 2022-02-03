Curry to stand in as England captain for Six Nations opener

LONDON (AP) — Tom Curry will fill England’s leadership void and become the country’s youngest rugby captain since 1988 in the Six Nations match at Scotland on Saturday.

The 23-year-old back row forward will lead the team in the absence of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, who are out of contention because of injuries.

Curry is the youngest England captain since Will Carling.

Marcus Smith held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at flyhalf for the Calcutta Cup game at Murrayfield.

No. 8 Sam Simmonds will make his first England start for four years in a new-look back row also including Lewis Ludlam at blindside.

Lock Nick Isiekwe will also make his first test start since 2018, while Elliot Daly — not included in the initial squad but called up because of injuries — went straight into the team at center alongside Henry Slade when coach Eddie Jones named his lineup on Thursday.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry (captain), Lewis Ludlam, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Jack Nowell.

