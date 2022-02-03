Middle East and Africa Bone Marrow Biopsy Market: Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast

Middle East & Africa bone marrow biopsy market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East & Africa Bone Marrow Biopsy Market,

By Product Type (Needles, Instruments, Biopsy Gun, Procedure Trays, Others),

Procedure Type (Hip Biopsy, Breastbone (Sternum) Biopsy, Percutaneous Trephine Biopsy, Tibia (Shin) Biopsy, Others),

Biopsy Type (Core Needle Biopsy, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy),

Site (Posterior Iliac Crest, Anterior Iliac Crest, Calcaneus, Distal Tibia, Proximal Tibia, Proximal Humerus, Others),

Technique (Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (Fish), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Karyotype Test, Other),

Age (Geriatric, Adult, Pediatric), Application (Lymphoma Disease, Leukemia, Polycythemia Vera, Multiple Myeloma, Thrombocythemia, Myelofibrosis, Aplastic Anemia, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic and Research Organizations, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales),

Country (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Middle East & Africa bone marrow biopsy market are:

– Adequate reimbursement policies

– Increasing awareness programs and initiatives

Market Players:

The key market players for Middle East & Africa bone marrow biopsy market are listed below:

– Medtronic

– Merit Medical Systems

– Cardinal Health

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Hiprove

