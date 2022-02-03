Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sweden joins others in announcing end of virus restrictions

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 18:14
Sweden joins others in announcing end of virus restrictions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Thursday joined other European nations in saying it will remove coronavirus restrictions.

“It is time to open Sweden again,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, announcing the restrictions would be removed from Wednesday next week.

Among the measures and recommendations that will be lifted, Sweden will allow people to return to restaurants with no limitation on how many people can be there, how much space there should be or opening hours. Requirements for vaccine certificates and wearing face masks on public transportation will also be removed, as well as the recommendation to limit social contacts.

On Tuesday, neighboring Denmark took the lead among European Union members by scrapping most restrictions. Hours later, Norway lifted its ban on serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and the cap on private gatherings of no more than 10 people.

“The pandemic is not over but has entered a totally new phase,” Andersson stressed.

Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told the same press conference that authorities “will continue to be vigilant about how the pandemic will develop.”

The reason for the Swedish move is similar to that in Denmark: Although there is an increase in infection rates, it is not burdening hospitals. High vaccination rates are also making the situation look more hopeful. Andersson said 80% of all Swedes over the age of 50 have now received three vaccine doses.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2022-02-03 19:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
"