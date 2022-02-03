Taiwan VP tests negative for COVID after meeting Belize premier in Honduras

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting Prime Minister John Briceno of ally Belize, who was confirmed as a COVID case, the Presidential Office said Thursday (Feb. 3).

The meeting between Lai and Briceno took place in Honduras, in the margin of the Jan. 27 inauguration of President Xiomara Castro. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) tasked Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Taiwan’s ambassador in Belize, David Chien (錢冠州), with delivering their best wishes for Briceno’s quick recovery, a presidential spokesman said.

During Lai’s stay in Honduras, the vice president and members of his entourage underwent quick COVID tests every single day, and all of them tested negative, the Liberty Times reported. The same was true for the PCR tests conducted in Honduras before their departure, during their stopover in San Francisco, and at the time of their arrival back in Taiwan.

Since his return, the vice president has continued taking daily rapid tests, and including the one on Wednesday (Feb. 2), all have tested negative, according to the Presidential Office. A medical team would continue to monitor the health of the vice president and of members of his delegation to Honduras, the report said.

Earlier, a member of staff at the Taiwan embassy in the Central American country had tested positive for COVID-19, but he was resting in home quarantine, and no new cases had emerged since.

