4 troops, 15 separatists killed in twin attacks in Pakistan

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 16:42
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Separatist insurgents launched twin attacks on military posts hours apart in southwest Pakistan, triggering intense firefights that killed four soldiers and 15 assailants, the country's interior minister said Thursday.

In a video statement, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said nine militants and four soldiers were killed when the assailants raided a security post Wednesday evening in the remote Naushki district of Baluchistan province. He said six militants were also killed when separatists attacked another security post in the province's Banjgur area.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the twin attacks in a post on Twitter. Ahmed said both attacks were repulsed by the security forces.

The military initially gave a lower casualty report, saying four militants and a soldier had been killed.

Separatists and militants have regularly staged attacks in restive Baluchistan in recent years. Last week, militants killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a a security post there.

The separatists demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, but violence in Baluchistan has persisted.

Updated : 2022-02-03 18:15 GMT+08:00

