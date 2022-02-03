Alexa
COVID cluster at logistics firm causes delivery delays for FamilyMarts in Taiwan

12 employees at Taoyuan distribution center, 3 relatives have tested positive

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/03 17:49
FamilyMart says it might experience delivery delays due to COVID cluster at its Taoyuan logistics hub. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID-19 cluster outbreak at a logistics firm in Taoyuan City is causing delays in the delivery of products to FamilyMart convenience stores, reports said Thursday (Feb. 3).

A total of 12 employees of Re-Yi Distribution Service Co. in the city’s Daxi District and three relatives have been confirmed as COVID cases. Because the center suspended operations as staff are being tested, customers might experience delayed orders, FamilyMart said. The company added that the infected include 11 employees working inside the center and one cleaner but do not include any delivery drivers.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said he was making the name of the logistics firm public in order to encourage more drivers, customers, and others who may have had contact with the site to undergo testing for COVID.

A total of 1,178 people related to Re-Yi Distribution have been tested, but the authorities believe that many drivers for other firms and people who have picked up or delivered packages at the company should be tested as well, CNA reported.

At present, 267 employees of the FamilyMart affiliate are quarantining for 14 days, while 806 others are isolating at home for five. A second round of tests has been scheduled for Feb. 6, the mayor said.
Updated : 2022-02-03 18:15 GMT+08:00

