Ex-KMT chairwoman arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics' opening

By Central News Agency
2022/02/03 17:43
KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (left), Chinese leader Xi Jinping pose for photographers in Beijing, Nov. 1, 2016.  (AP photo)

Former Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) has flown to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday.

The 73-year-old member of Taiwan's largest opposition party said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she has arrived in Beijing safely and entered the Olympic venue in accordance with strict epidemic control measures there.

Expressing her joy of being invited to the event's opening ceremony, Hung, an outspoken supporter of unification between Taiwan and China, wrote in the post that the spirit of the Olympic Games was "solidarity, peace, and friendship." With that in mind, she looks forward to the Olympic flame lighting up the two sides of Taiwan Strait and dissolving current differences and detachment.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office confirmed Hung's arrival in Beijing a day earlier at noon on Thursday.

Taiwan will have four athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be held from Feb. 4-20, including speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who will compete in the women's 500m, 1000m, and 1500m races. Skiers Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) and Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿) will appear in the women's and men's slalom, respectively, and Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉) will take part in the luge women's singles event.
