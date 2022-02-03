Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform

Sports Administration cautions athletes to show more sensitivity on social media

  229
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/03 16:15
Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting at Beijing Olympics. (Facebook, Huang Yu-ting photo)

Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting at Beijing Olympics. (Facebook, Huang Yu-ting photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) came under fire Thursday (Feb. 3) for wearing the uniform of China’s team on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.

The uniform appeared in training footage that the 33-year-old uploaded to her Facebook page. Following a outburst of criticism from Taiwanese netizens, she removed the video, CNA reported.

Viewers wondered why Huang was wearing the uniform of a country which claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens it with military force. Because of Chinese pressure, Taiwan also has to use the name “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events.

Huang responded that sports did not take nationality into account.

While some commentators on her Facebook page agreed that sports and politics should be separate, many also remarked that she had accepted funding from the Taiwanese government to have the opportunity to represent the country at the Olympics. Others challenged her to ask a member of the Chinese team to wear a “Chinese Taipei” uniform.

Taiwan’s Sports Administration said it would not take any action against Huang but added that it had reminded athletes and trainers to be more sensitive about their social media posts.

The skater had reportedly received the Chinese uniform from a competitor she had befriended at an event in Germany. It is customary for athletes to exchange souvenirs at the end of major tournaments, the Sports Administration said.

Huang is one of four Taiwanese participating in the Beijing Olympics. She will appear in the women’s 1,500-meter speed-skating event on Feb. 7.
Beijing Olympics
Chinese Taipei
Huang Yu-ting
speed skating
Sports Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
2022/02/01 12:00
Taiwan's Winter Olympic team will not attend ceremonies in Beijing
Taiwan's Winter Olympic team will not attend ceremonies in Beijing
2022/01/29 09:44
US Congressman Chris Smith joins China's 'Genocide Games' protest in Washington
US Congressman Chris Smith joins China's 'Genocide Games' protest in Washington
2022/01/28 14:49
Taiwan will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics
2022/01/27 12:20
Taiwan baseball reclaims number 2 spot in world rankings: WBSC
Taiwan baseball reclaims number 2 spot in world rankings: WBSC
2022/01/21 13:46

Updated : 2022-02-03 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"