Forestry Bureau gives LNY travel tips on national forests in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau’s Dongshih Forest District Office has offered travel tips for visitors planning trips to the Basianshan, Dasyueshan, or Wuling national forest recreation areas under its jurisdiction.

Taiwan cherry trees are blooming in Basianshan Forest Recreation Area, according to a press release issued by the office, which recommended families with children visit a pond where they can enjoy the cool waters of the Shihwen River. The pond is closed every Thursday for cleaning.

As parking within the forest recreation area is very limited, the office provides free shuttle bus services to transport visitors between Fengyuan Bus Transportation’s Guguan Station and the area’s visitor center between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. Drivers are advised to park at the Guguan multi-story car park and then take a shuttle bus.

Visitors who show a receipt for admission to staff of the FamilyMart beside the car park will enjoy NT$60 off the parking fee, according to the release.

Basianshan National Forest Recreation Area is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the office, Taiwan cherry trees are also blooming along Dasyueshan Forest Road, which leads to Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area, as well as around the ticket station at the 35-kilometer mark and visitor center at the 43-km mark. The recreation area is also a popular destination for bird watching, the office said, adding that opening hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blooming cherry blossoms are Wuling National Forest Recreation Area’s biggest attraction around Lunar New Year. The office recommended that visitors check out the new Wuling suspension bridge and hike to Taoshan waterfall. The recreation area is open 24 hours a day during the LNY break.

For information about all national forest recreation areas, visit the Taiwan Forest Recreation site.



(Forestry Bureau photos)