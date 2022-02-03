Alexa
The Latest: German figure skater tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 13:07
Figure skating athlete Nicole Schott of Germany trains at Capital Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP...

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Olympics:

Figure skater Nolan Seegert has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his hotel, leaving Germany without its only pairs team when competition begins with the team event Friday.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation says Seegert tested positive upon his arrival in Beijing and wasn't experiencing any symptoms. His partner, Minerva Fabienne Hase, was deemed a close contact and also is in isolation, though she could be released from quarantine by returning two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The team event requires each country to put forward an entrant in each discipline: men, women, pairs and ice dance. The rules state that any athlete testing positive has to be replaced or “the team event will be skated with one less team,” but because Germany does not have any another pair in Beijing, it could be forced to withdraw.

Seegert could still compete in the pairs event if he returns the necessary negative tests. The pairs event begins Feb. 18.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-03 15:14 GMT+08:00

