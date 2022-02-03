Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 22 local COVID-19 infections and 34 imported cases Thursday (Feb. 3), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 851, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local cases included 11 males and 11 females ranging in age from under 10 to 79. Seven were reported in Taoyuan City and 15 in Kaohsiung City. A total of 13 were breakthrough cases, including a man in his 70s who had received three Moderna shots.

According to the Taoyuan City Government, two new local infections were related to a cluster at a logistics firm in Daxi District owned by the FamilyMart convenience store chain, increasing the cluster's total number of cases to 15.

Thursday’s imported cases included 14 men and 19 women between the ages of 20 and 69, with information on one person not yet available. They landed in Taiwan between Jan. 15 and Feb. 2. A total of 10 arrived from the United States, two each from China, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom, and one each from Thailand, Turkey, Germany, Spain and Sweden. The country of origin of nine other new cases is still being investigated.

Taiwan’s latest total of 18,958 coronavirus cases includes 15,118 domestic cases and 3,786 imported ones. The 851 fatalities from the pandemic include 838 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and 14 are under investigation. A total of 128 were removed from the list of confirmed cases.