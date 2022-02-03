Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson scores 37, leads W Carolina past ETSU 87-84

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 12:51
Robinson scores 37, leads W Carolina past ETSU 87-84

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nicholas Robinson scored a career-high 37 points and Western Carolina edged East Tennessee State 87-84 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Bacote added a career high 21 and Marcus Banks added 15 for the Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 Southern Conference), to end a five-game losing streak.

Robinson also had 11 rebounds and five 3 pointers. Banks also had five 3-pointers as Western Carolina made 16 3-pointers.

Jordan King hit seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and scored 32 points for ETSU (12-12, 4-7). Ladarrius Brewer had 18 points and David Sloan 13. ETSU had 15 3-pointers on 26 attempts.

.

Updated : 2022-02-03 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"