Dort hot in overtime to lead Thunder past Mavericks 120-114

DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 as the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Wednesday night.

The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22. They avoided a four-game sweep in the season series.

Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. Reggie Bullock had 23 off the bench and Jalen Brunson added 18.

Dallas has lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-25.

A pair of Thunder players had double-doubles: Josh Giddey with 14 points and 10 assists, and Darius Bazley with 13 points and 11 assists off the bench.

After Kenrich Williams dunked for Oklahoma City on the first possession of overtime, Dort scored the next 14 Thunder points for a 119-112 lead.

Dort went into play averaging 2.4 3-pointers per game and hit 6 of 10 from behind the arc.

The Thunder saw a game-high 12-point lead 20 seconds into the fourth quarter slowly dwindle away with Bullock’s right corner 3 giving Dallas a 103-101 lead with 8.5 seconds left in the period. But Oklahoma City sent the game to overtime on Williams’ layup with 7.5 seconds to go, followed by Doncic missing on a 28-foot 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Each team played without one of its top players — Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Their oldest starter was Mamadi Diakite, making his first start of the season and the second of his 24-game career. Diakite had two points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes. … Bazley has 54 blocks and 45 fouls in 45 games. … OKC outrebounded the Mavericks 50-39.

Mavericks: Sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr., who broke his left foot on Jan. 25, underwent surgery Tuesday in Indianapolis. … Dallas outscored the Thunder 21-8 in points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for the middle game of a three-game road trip.

Mavericks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

