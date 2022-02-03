Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Freshmen Holmes, Elvis power Dayton past VCU 82-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 12:22
Freshmen Holmes, Elvis power Dayton past VCU 82-52

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Freshmen Daron Holmes II and Kobe Elvis posted career highs in scoring and Dayton blew past VCU 82-62 on Wednesday night.

Holmes finished with 21 points and Elvis added 20 for the Flyers (15-7, 7-2) in a showdown for second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Toumani Camara scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help Dayton take a 43-28 lead into intermission.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 12 points to lead the Rams (13-7, 6-3), who had won three straight. Mikeal Brown-Jones socred 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-03 13:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"