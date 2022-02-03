Alexa
Blunt scores 18 to carry UMass Lowell past Maine 62-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 11:55
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Allin Blunt registered 18 points as UMass Lowell got past Maine 62-50 on Wednesday night.

Max Brooks had 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for UMass Lowell (11-9, 3-5 America East Conference). Everette Hammond added 11 points. Kalil Thomas had seven rebounds.

Maks Klanjscek had 16 points for the Black Bears (4-17, 1-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish added 12 points. Stephane Ingo had 6 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Vukasin Masic, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest led the Black Bears, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

UMass Lowell defeated Maine 71-62 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

