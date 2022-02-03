Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2022 Changhua Flower Festival underway until Feb. 13

Attendees can enjoy unique displays at 'flower fields,' 'melon and fruit corridors,' and 'cute scarecrow' areas

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/03 13:12
(Changhua County Government photo)

(Changhua County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Changhua Flower Festival is taking place at Xizhou Park in Changhua County’s Xizhou Township from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 13.

County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said there are several interesting display areas at the venue this year, including “flower fields,” “melon and fruit corridors,“ and “cute scarecrow” zones, CNA reported.

For the first time, there is also an exhibition of gardening materials, and gardening experts have been invited to advise people on creating their own dream gardens, the commissioner said. There are also exhibitions of recreational agriculture, floral arts, and fresh local produce as well as performances scheduled throughout the festival period, according to a press release issued by the county government.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no eating or drinking is allowed within the venue, Wang said, adding that visitors are encouraged to taste mutton at nearby shops in Xizhou or have meatballs, a local specialty, in Beidou Township before heading to Baguashan to enjoy the light exhibitions there at night.

For more information about the flower festival, visit the event website or Facebook page.


(YouTube, Changhua County Government video)
Xizhou
Xizhou Park
Changhua Flower Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Agence des ressources en eau: c'est le meilleur moment pour regarder les feuilles d'érable rouges autour du réservoir Shihmen
Agence des ressources en eau: c'est le meilleur moment pour regarder les feuilles d'érable rouges autour du réservoir Shihmen
2016/12/27 10:42