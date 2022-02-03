2022 Changhua Flower Festival underway until Feb. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Changhua Flower Festival is taking place at Xizhou Park in Changhua County’s Xizhou Township from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 13.

County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said there are several interesting display areas at the venue this year, including “flower fields,” “melon and fruit corridors,“ and “cute scarecrow” zones, CNA reported.

For the first time, there is also an exhibition of gardening materials, and gardening experts have been invited to advise people on creating their own dream gardens, the commissioner said. There are also exhibitions of recreational agriculture, floral arts, and fresh local produce as well as performances scheduled throughout the festival period, according to a press release issued by the county government.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, no eating or drinking is allowed within the venue, Wang said, adding that visitors are encouraged to taste mutton at nearby shops in Xizhou or have meatballs, a local specialty, in Beidou Township before heading to Baguashan to enjoy the light exhibitions there at night.

For more information about the flower festival, visit the event website or Facebook page.



(YouTube, Changhua County Government video)