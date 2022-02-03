Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wade lifts Longwood over UNC Asheville for 9th straight win

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 11:01
Wade lifts Longwood over UNC Asheville for 9th straight win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored 17 points and Longwood stretched its winning streak to nine games with a 56-48 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night.

Wade made 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South Conference). Zac Watson had 12 points. Isaiah Wilkins had eight rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Longwood scored 22 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 15 points in the first half for UNC Asheville marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Coty Jude had 14 points for the Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5). Drew Pember had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-03 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"