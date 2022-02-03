Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 10:53
Mason carries Abilene Christian over Chicago St. 77-73

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored 18 points and Airion Simmons scored 10 and Abilene Christian beat Chicago State 77-73 on Wednesday.

Immanuel Allen added 10 points for Abilene Christian (15-7, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Betson scored 22 points, Coreyoun Rushin added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Johnson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-16, 2-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-03 12:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"