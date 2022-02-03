Alexa
Nugent-Hopkins breaks late tie, Oilers beat Capitals 5-3

By RICH DUBROFF , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/03 10:55
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots the puck next to Washington Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) during the second period of an NH...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the second period of an ...
Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmon...
Washington Capitals center Joe Snively (91) chases the puck between Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93)...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is congratulated for his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington ...
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) shoots the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period of an N...
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) defends against Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the first period of an NHL ho...
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith (2) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with a short-handed goal with 4:03 remaining in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining to wrap up the Oilers' fifth victory in six games.

Washington played without Alex Ovechkin after he entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Russian star also will miss the All-Star Game.

Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid scored goals in the first 5:07 to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead. Mikko Koskinen stopped 24 shots.

Lars Eller, Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington.

After allowing three goals and stopping just one shot, Ilya Samsonov was replaced by Pheonix Copley, who stopped 22 shots.

Draisaitl, heading to his third All-Star Game, scored 1:30seconds into the game. It was his 32nd goal, and the sixth in his last six games.

In his third game since signing with the Oilers on Jan. 27, Kane scored his second goal at 3:01 of the first, his 21st in 35 career games against the Capitals, by far his most against any opponent.

McDavid’s 23rd goal, and the fourth in his last six games, gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead. He’ll play in his fifth All-Star Game.

Eller scored for Washington at 7:36 of the first, and Sheary at 9:16 of the second. Kuznetsov, who’ll be playing in his second All-Star Game, tied it at 3 at 2:48 of the third.

NOTES: Copley appeared in his first NHL game since April 6, 2019. He replaced Vitak Vanecek, who suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s win at Pittsburgh. … Capitals D Justin Schultz, who assisted on Eller’s goal, has assists in three straight games. … Oilers F Cody Ceci assisted on the first two goals, his first game with multiple points since Nov. 11. … Edmonton D Tyson Barrie was activated from long-term injured reserve, and Slater Koekkoek was waived and assigned to Bakersfield of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Capitals: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Updated : 2022-02-03 12:10 GMT+08:00

"