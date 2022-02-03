Public encouraged to visit national parks during LNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Construction and Planning Agency (CPA) issued a press release Wednesday (Feb. 2) encouraging members of the public to visit national parks during the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday to enjoy the rich nature Taiwan has to offer.

All national parks except Dongsha Atoll National Park and South Penghu Marine National Park are open from Feb. 1-6, according to the release.

Traffic controls will be implemented at Taroko Gorge from Feb. 2-4. However, free shuttle bus services will be provided as an alternative to driving.

For information about the opening times at various national parks and related activities as well as traffic conditions, visit the CPA website. For those planning mountain climbing trips in a national park, visit the National Park in Taiwan and national park trail application websites for related information and to learn how to prepare.