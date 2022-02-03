Alexa
Broncos new coach brings Outten from Packers staff as his OC

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 09:44
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — New Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired former Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator and former Broncos and Vikings assistant Klint Kubiak as his passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hackett also hired Butch Barry as his offensive line coach.

Outten (pronounced OW-ten) spent the last three seasons directing Green Bay's productive tight end group, including Robert Tonyan, who had 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Before joining the Packers staff, Outten was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons from 2016-18 with an emphasis on the O-line.

Hackett said last week that he'll call the offensive plays with game-planning input from his OC, much like the setup in Green Bay where head coach Matt LaFleur called the plays.

Outten, 39, was an offensive lineman at Syracuse, where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2007.

Kubiak, the 34-year-old son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and a former Colorado State University defensive back, previously coached in Denver from 2016-18 as offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach and in Minnesota from 2013-14 and 2019-21).

He was the Vikings' offensive coordinator last season after spending two years as their quarterbacks coach.

Barry, 43, served as an assistant O-line coach for the 49ers in 2001 after stops in Green Bay (2020) and Tampa Bay (2015-18). Before that, he coached 14 seasons in the collegiate ranks at five schools including the University of Miami and his alma mater Central Michigan.

Updated : 2022-02-03 12:09 GMT+08:00

