Rain forecast for most of Taiwan Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) Thursday forecast says there is a high chance of rain in northern Taiwan and occasional heavy rains along Keelung and the north coast as a weather front moves past the country.

The weather bureau also calls for occasional showers in central Taiwan, Hualien, and Taitung starting this afternoon and scattered rains in the south.

As the northeasterly winds begin to strengthen, it will become cooler in the north on Thursday, with daytime highs ranging from 17-19 degrees Celsius. Highs of 20-22 degrees are forecast for central Taiwan and Hulien, while highs of 23-25 degrees are forecast for the south.

Lows of around 15-16 degrees are expected across the country, according to the forecast.